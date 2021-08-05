

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus consumer prices rose for the fourth month in a row in July, data from the Statistical Service showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.04 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.14 percent increase in June.



Transport prices grew 10.12 percent annually in July. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels gained 12.72 percent and those for communication increased 1.65 percent.



Prices for recreation and culture, and restaurants and hotels rose by 1.02 percent and 1.50 percent.



The consumer price index rose 0.11 percent in July from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de