

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $117.03 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $73.95 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.29 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $2.99 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $153.29 Mln. vs. $106.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.32 - $4.68 Full year revenue guidance: $12.20 - $12.45 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUANTA SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de