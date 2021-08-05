

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $185.3 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $133.4 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $195.1 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $195.1 Mln. vs. $154.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 to $3.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de