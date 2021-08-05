- (PLX AI) - Glaston Q2 orders EUR 65.9 million.
- • Q2 comparable EBITA EUR 2.4 million
- • Q2 revenue EUR 43.3 million
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 1.6 million
|13:36
|GLASTON OYJ: Glaston hosts a Capital Markets Day 2021: Updated strategy and glass processing technologies' development
|13:28
|Glaston Q2 Comparable EBITA EUR 2.4 Million
|12:06
|GLASTON OYJ: GLASTON UPDATES THE STRATEGY AND FINANCIAL TARGETS AND ANNOUNCES NEW NON-FINANCIAL TARGETS
|12:06
|GLASTON OYJ: Glaston's half year financial report January-June 2021: Record high quarterly order intake in Q2
|27.07.
|GLASTON OYJ: Glaston's Half year financial report 202 1 to be published on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 13.00 p.m.
