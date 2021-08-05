BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



5 August 2021



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 July 2021 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 August 2021 (ex-dividend date is 19 August 2021).

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



