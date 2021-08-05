Scientists in India fabricated a redox flow battery based on zinc and iron that showed strong storage characteristics and no signs of degradation over 30 charge-discharge cycles. The battery also showed no signs of dendrite formation, overcoming one of the key hurdles for redox-flow batteries based on these low-cost, abundant materials.Redox flow batteries present an attractive alternative to lithium-ion in the stationary storage segment, thanks to potentially longer lifetimes and capability for daily 100% discharge without loss of performance. Many commercial projects featuring different types ...

