South-East Asia's biggest floating PV installation is under construction by Masdar and Indonesian energy company PT PJB. The two companies secured a PPA for the project with state electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) in January 2020. The agreed tariff is $0.0581/kWh.Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy group Masdar and Indonesian energy company PT PJB have reached financial closing for the 145 MW Cirata Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant on a 225ha section of the Cirata Reservoir in West Java, for which the two companies secured a long-term power purchase agreement with local state-owned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...