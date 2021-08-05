

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $512 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $377 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $1.95 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $566 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.47 - $4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $7.625 - $7.700 Bln



