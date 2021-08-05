

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) said its business continued to build momentum during the second quarter as economic activity in North America trended positively and the power of the company's Back to Basics strategy continued to drive stronger profitability. The company also announced reinstatement of normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding shares.



Second-quarter adjusted profit per share was $0.68 compared to a loss of $0.99, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net earnings was $146.4 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to a net loss of $249.7 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.



Second-quarter sales were $747 million, up 225% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $702.61 million, for the quarter.



The Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.154 per share, payable on September 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 26, 2021.



Gildan received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) commencing on August 9, 2021 to purchase for cancellation up to 9,926,177 common shares, representing 5% of the company's issued and outstanding common shares. As of July 31, 2021, Gildan had 198,523,552 common shares issued and outstanding. The company is authorized to make purchases under the NCIB until August 8, 2022.



