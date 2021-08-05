

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $504.79 million, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $289.50 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $3.96 billion from $3.16 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $4.38 vs. $2.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.96 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.



