Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 4 August 2021 was 366.10p (ex income) 366.25p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

05 August 2021