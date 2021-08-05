DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Quarterly Review
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24
Quarterly Review
The Company announces that its quarterly review as at 30 June 2021, is now available on the Company's website at:
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf
Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
5 August 2021
