

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $19 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $147 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



