

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $380 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.55 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $380 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



