ArisGlobal Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Life Sciences Companies to Accelerate R&D with Its LifeSphere Platform

LifeSphere ably supports clients by expediting decision-making, maintaining compliance, and streamlining collaborations among cross-functional teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American clinical development and pharmacovigilance software market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ArisGlobal with the 2021 North America Customer Value Leadership Award for transforming the way life sciences companies manage clinical development and drug safety. Its pioneering LifeSphere platform is the only unified end-to-end platform in the market with a set of robust cloud applications for clinical, regulatory affairs, safety, and medical affairs. A data-first platform, LifeSphere centralizes content for unified reporting and reference data management. LifeSphere supports hundreds of global life sciences companies to accelerate development, maintain compliance, and streamline collaboration between cross-functional teams.

"ArisGlobal's automated PV cloud platform is future-proof technologically and can adapt to evolving regulatory requirements," said Amol Jadhav, Senior Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "It is embedded with production-ready intelligent automation to accelerate the flow of data and documents across life sciences organizations and improve efficiency. Besides, its AI-based, real-time risk-benefit assessments offer clients end-to-end visibility to expedite informed decision-making."

ArisGlobal's broad safety product line includes solutions for data collection (LifeSphere Intake and Triage, LifeSphere LitPro, and LifeSphere Reporter), data processing (LifeSphere MultiVigilance), and actionable insights (LifeSphere Reporting and Analytics and LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management). The open architecture of these solutions allows them to integrate with customers' wider IT ecosystems inside and outside the safety domain. Furthermore, ArisGlobal's cognitive automation supplements human judgment to multiply intake, evaluate triage, and monitor adverse events more effectively.

On the clinical side, ArisGlobal leverages LifeSphereCTMS, LifeSphereeTMF, LifeSphereEDC, and LifeSphereeCOA to accelerate clinical trials. This cohesive suite streamlines workflows and processes, unifies data management and clinical operations, and delivers vital analytics and insights to clients through intuitive graphical charts in story form. Significantly, its turnkey offerings help it serve a diverse, global customer base throughout North America, several European countries, Japan, China, and India.

"ArisGlobal is currently developing device-specific functionalities and product-compliant modules to extend its integrated solution across domains," noted Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, ArisGlobal's partnerships with contract research organizations, life science commercialization experts, and system integrators underline its growth potential and further strengthen the entire industry ecosystem."

"The Frost & Sullivan award validates ArisGlobal's innovative approach as we continue to deliver superior technology to the life science industry and only enhances our efforts in delivering high-quality, cloud software solutions to our customers," said Sankesh Abbhi, president and CEO of ArisGlobal. "Our goal is to be the leading technology platform for all life science companies as they continue to transform global health."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal transforms the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. In 2021, Frost & Sullivan recognized ArisGlobal with the Customer Value Leadership Award for Clinical Development and Pharmacovigilance Software.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

