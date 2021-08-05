The blueplanet NX1 M2 series of inverters have an output between 3 and 5 kVa and an efficiency of 97.5%, and are designed for residential rooftop PV systems.German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy, a subsidiary of German industrial conglomerate Siemens, has launched a new single-phase transformerless string inverter for residential PV systems. The new blueplanet NX1 M2 product range is available in four different versions with an output of 3.0, 3.7, 4.0, and 5.0 kVA, respectively. The smallest device has an efficiency of 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of 96.9%, while the largest device ...

