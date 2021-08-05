

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting a profit in its second quarter, compared to last year's loss, and higher revenues on Thursday, electric utility Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) again reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.30 per share and long-term adjusted earnings growth rate of 5 to 7 percent through 2025, based off the $5.15 midpoint.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.18 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



