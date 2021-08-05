Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
WKN: A2DYRC ISIN: GB00BF93WP34 Ticker-Symbol: CUAN 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
08:10 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,011
+8,80 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYANCONNODE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYANCONNODE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
05.08.2021 | 15:37
Hardman & Co Research: CyanConnode (CYAN): Major new contracts in India and Africa

DJ Hardman & Co Research: CyanConnode (CYAN): Major new contracts in India and Africa 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: CyanConnode (CYAN): Major new contracts in India and Africa 
05-Aug-2021 / 14:05 GMT/BST 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Major new contracts in India and Africa 
CyanConnode has this week announced two major new orders, one in India, for 152,000 smart meter modules, and the other 
in Africa for 100,000 modules. Both are plus associated gateways, software licences and maintenance for full Advanced 
Metering Infrastructure (AMI). In India, the customer is a new one for CyanConnode, while the prime contractor is 
Schneider Electric (Schneider), one of the largest global manufacturers of infrastructure platforms. The details of the 
African contract remain confidential. 80%-90% of revenue for both contracts is expected to be recognised in the first 
two years, leading to upgrades to our FY'22 estimates. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/major-new-contracts-in-india-and-africa/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Milan Radia 
London                        mr@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1224428 05-Aug-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224428&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
