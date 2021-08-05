Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
WKN: A14NPY ISIN: SE0006625471 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
12:23 Uhr
9,305 Euro
-0,055
-0,59 %
GlobeNewswire
05.08.2021 | 15:41
62 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 154/21: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Dustin Group AB (155/21)

Correction refers to company name marked in bold below.

With effect from August 09, 2021, the subscription rights in Dustin Group AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including August 18, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DUST TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016609507              
Order book ID:  232314                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 09, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Dustin Group
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including August 25, 2021. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DUST BTA 1               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016609515              
Order book ID:  232315                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
