- (PLX AI) - Adidas shares dropped 6% despite an earnings beat and guidance upgrade, as traders took profits when the new outlook did not exceed expectations.
- • New outlook FY net income EUR 1,400-1,500 million, up from EUR 1,250-1,450 million previously; consensus already at EUR 1,500 million
- • New outlook FY operating margin 9.5-10%, up from 9-10% previously; consensus already at 9.9%
- • Sales now expected to grow up to 20% vs high-teens previously, while consensus was already at 20% growth
- • NOTE: Adidas shares had gained 10% over the past week
