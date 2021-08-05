

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday plans to open a fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The one-million-square-foot site, which is anticipated to open in 2022, will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least $15 per hour and provide comprehensive benefits starting day one on the job.



The employees at the new fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.



Amazon currently employs more than 52,000 full-time associates throughout the state of Florida and has fulfillment and sortation centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.



On top of Amazon's industry-leading $15 per hour starting wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.



The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.



Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.



