

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority 'BaFin' has granted Vonovia SE (DAIMF) clearance for a new public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) in the near future.



Vonovia previously announced a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen on 23 June 2021. However, the offer did not reach the minimum acceptance threshold of 50%.



In such a case, a new public takeover offer within one year of the end of the acceptance period is only permitted if the target company consents and if BaFin grants an exemption from the one year blocking period. Deutsche Wohnen had already provided its consent in the new Business Combination Agreement.



Vonovia said it will now immediately submit a new offer document to BaFin for review and, once approved, present it to the shareholders. The new public offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen is expected to be submitted before the end of August.



