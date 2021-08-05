

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, animal health company Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.09 to $4.19 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.47 to $4.55 per share on revenues between $7.625 billion and $7.70 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.08 to $4.19 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.42 to $4.51 per share on revenues between $7.50 billion and $7.625 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.52 per share on revenues of $7.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



