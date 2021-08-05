Sterilization Equipment Market To Reach USD 1608.2 Million By The End of 2027 With a CAGR of 3.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterilization Equipment Market by Product Type - High Temperature Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, Application - Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical, Others, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

In 2020, the global Sterilization Equipment market size was USD 1295 million and it is expected to reach USD 1608.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The major factor driving the growth of the sterilization equipment market are:

An increase in the prevalence of Healthcare-associated infections(HAI) due to the lack of sanitation and preventive measures is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak along with the rise in the number of hospital admissions due to chronic disease is expected to further augment the sterilization equipment market growth. Sterilization equipment efficiently serves the purpose as they reduce the risk of infection transmission among patients and improve care delivery.

Government laws and regulations requiring the use of sterilization equipment in healthcare facilities to control the spread of infectious diseases are projected to give market growth prospects.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-35L4149/global-sterilization-equipment

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET

A rise in the prevalence of HAI as a result of a lack of sanitation and preventive measures is expected to drive the sterilization equipment market over the forecast period. Sterilization equipment is essential for the sterilization and cleaning of various hospital equipment since it aids in the prevention of infections and the spread of diseases. Furthermore, the increase in the number of chronic disease patients which leads to hospital admission is expected to further fuel the sterilization equipment market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a huge surge in demand for sterilization equipment. The coronavirus is a contagious ailment that can spread easily through the air and has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. To reduce the danger of disease transmission, sterilizing equipment is widely utilized in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Government authorities' strict laws and regulations requiring the use of sterilizing equipment to restrict the spread of the disease are projected to give market growth prospects. The sterilization equipment market is also being fueled by government initiatives to enhance the use of sterilization equipment in hospitals, as well as cooperation between research centers and enterprises to extend their product portfolios.

Moreover, emerging economies such as India and China are likely to offer a diverse range of growth prospects for market participants, owing to their large and growing populations as well as an increasing number of hospitals and clinics.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35L4149/Global_Sterilization_Equipment_Marke

TOP COMPANIES IN THE STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET:

The sterilization equipment market is moderately fragmented with the top five players holding a share of about 55%.

Some of the top companies in the sterilization equipment market include Getinge, Steris, Belimed, Advanced Sterilization Products, Tuttnauer, etc.

STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The largest market was held by Asia-Pacific, accounting for about 35% of overall sales, followed by North America and Europe, which account for about 60% of total sales.

Based on type, InHigh Temperature Sterilization is the largest segment, with a share of about 80%. High-Temperature Sterilization is generally preferred as they are non-toxic and cost-effective.

Based on application, the Hospitals and Clinics segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Factors such as the rising frequency of healthcare-associated infections (HAI), the growing number of hospitals in Asian countries, and the rising number of surgical procedures performed are all contributing to this segment's high market share.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-35L4149/Global_Sterilization_Equipment_Market

Sterilization Equipment Market By Type

High Temperature Sterilization

Low Temperature Sterilization

Sterilization Equipment Market Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Sterilization Equipment Market Regions

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Sterilization Equipment Market Companies

Getinge

Steris

Belimed

Advanced Sterilization Products

Tuttnauer

Shinva

Steelco

MMM Group

Fedegari

Systec

Matachana

Sakura Seiki

Cisa Production

MELAG Medizintechnik

Laoken

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-35L4149/Global_Sterilization_Equipment_Market

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-35L4149/Global_Sterilization_Equipment_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35L4149&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35L4149&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Global Surgical Sterilization Equipment Sales Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Surgical Sterilization Equipment, Product-Type: High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation, Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Others.

- Global Dental Sterilization Equipment Sales Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Dental Sterilization Equipment, Product-Type: Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Application: Hospital, Dental Clinic, Other.

- Medical Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Market by Product-Type: Sterilization Of UV_C Waves, Ozone Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide Sterilization, Pre-Vacuum Autoclave Sterilization, Cryogenic Ion Sterilization, Other, Application: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospital, Medical Equipment Company, Outpatient Surgical Centers And Clinics, Academic And Research Organizations, Other.

- ETO Sterilization Equipment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ETO Sterilization Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for EO sterilization in the regions of ASEAN that is expected to drive the market for more advanced EO sterilization. Increasing medical field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing spending on health industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of EO sterilization will drive growth in Asia markets.

- Global Healthcare Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Sterilization Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- The ozone therapy equipment has a broad-spectrum, high-efficiency and rapid sterilization function, and can fully kill Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Staphylococcus, Candida and various sexually transmitted diseases. Therefore, the ozone therapy equipment is suitable for disinfecting and sterilizing hospital clinical, environmental and medical equipment. The product is simple in operation, economical and effective, and is a new type of medical device preferred by various medical departments.

- The global E-beam Sterilization market size is projected to reach USD 2154.8 million by 2027, from USD 1078 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Disinfectant Equipment market size was USD 4939.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 7538.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

- Global Contract Sterilization Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Sterilization Trolleys Sales Market Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports On Sterilization Equipment

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg