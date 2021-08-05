Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
16:58 Uhr
21,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,00022,60017:26
ACCESSWIRE
05.08.2021 | 17:08
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 per month, which is then used to purchase ordinary shares (referred to as 'Partnership Shares') in the Company. The Partnership shares are purchased at the market value of the shares on their acquisition date. For every Partnership Share purchased, the Company awards one additional ordinary share on behalf of the participant (referred to as 'Matching Shares').

The Company has been notified by the Trustee of the SIP that the following Partnership and Matching Shares were allocated by the Trust on 04 August 2021 at a price of £18.455 per share to the following PDMRs:

PDMR

Partnership SharesMatching SharesTotal SIP Interest

Lee Fenton

97

97

194

Robeson Reeves

97

97

194

Keith Laslop

97

97

194

Tina Southall

97

97

608

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Lee Fenton

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Robeson Reeves

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Tina Southall

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0)20 7251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658561/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

GAMESYS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.