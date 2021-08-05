Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.08.2021 | 17:22
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miami International Holdings Reports July 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume at Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported July 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.70% single day market share record on July 2, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 15.53% in July 2021. In addition, MIAX Emerald reported a 6.92% single day market share record on July 29, 2021. The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.53% in July 2021 was 412 basis points higher than the 11.41% market share in July 2020 and represented a 36.1% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.3 million multi-listed options contracts in July 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,539,377 contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities executed 741,044,038 shares in July 2021, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 5.0% from June 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 297,235 contracts, the 7th highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 94.8% from the July 2020 total. Total volume during the January to July 2021 period reached 2,081,354 contracts, a 34.9% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 99,968 contracts on July 30, 2021, an increase of 30.5% from the July 30, 2020 total.

SPIKES Futures volume totaled a record 33,510 contracts in July 2021, up 1,122.5% from the 2,741 contract total in June 2021. SPIKES Futures volumes reached a record ADV of 1,596 contracts in July 2021 and a single day volume record of 4,097 contracts on July 13, 2021.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


22


145

147


U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

749,029,013

582,318,225

28.6%

651,089,358

15.0%

5,370,791,850

3,249,054,726

65.3%

MIAX Exchange Group

116,326,908

66,453,392

75.1%

82,030,056

41.8%

762,358,927

381,278,555

99.9%

MIAX

49,303,729

28,259,455

74.5%

32,868,021

50.0%

293,124,012

149,342,588

96.3%

MIAX Pearl

34,237,820

24,098,544

42.1%

34,463,389

-0.7%

274,662,509

156,844,352

75.1%

MIAX Emerald

32,785,359

14,095,393

132.6%

14,698,646

123.1%

194,572,406

75,091,615

159.1%

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

35,668,048

26,469,010

34.8%

29,594,971

20.5%

37,039,944

22,102,413

67.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

5,539,377

3,020,609

83.4%

3,728,639

48.6%

5,257,648

2,593,732

102.7%

MIAX

2,347,797

1,284,521

82.8%

1,494,001

57.1%

2,021,545

1,015,936

99.0%

MIAX Pearl

1,630,372

1,095,388

48.8%

1,566,518

4.1%

1,894,224

1,066,968

77.5%

MIAX Emerald

1,561,208

640,700

143.7%

668,120

133.7%

1,341,879

510,827

162.7%


Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

15.53%

11.41%

36.1%

12.60%

23.3%

14.19%

11.74%

21.0%

MIAX

6.58%

4.85%

35.6%

5.05%

30.4%

5.46%

4.60%

18.7%

MIAX Pearl

4.57%

4.14%

10.5%

5.29%

-13.6%

5.11%

4.83%

5.9%

MIAX Emerald

4.38%

2.42%

80.8%

2.26%

93.9%

3.62%

2.31%

56.8%


Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


22


145

147


U.S. Equities Volume - Industry

204,551

0

NA

244,472

-16.3%

1,760,416

0

NA

MIAX Pearl Volume

741

0

NA

706

5.0%

3,935

0

NA

MIAX Pearl ADV

35

0

NA

32

10.0%

27

0

NA

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.36%

NA

NA

0.29%

25.5%

0.22%

NA

NA


Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options

Contracts

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Jun-21

% Chg

Jul-21

Jul-20

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


22


145

147


MGEX Volume

297,235

152,619

94.8%

412,672

-28.0%

2,081,354

1,542,406

34.9%

MGEX ADV

14,154

6,937

104.0%

18,758

-24.5%

14,354

10,493

36.8%

July 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

miax

MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

16.70%

July 2, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

15.53%

July 2021

miax
Emerald

MIAX Emerald Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

6.92%

July 29, 2021





For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contacts:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

