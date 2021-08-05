Fidelity Special Values Plc - Circular - Notice of General Meeting to Allot Shares

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Notice of General Meeting - Renewal of Authority to Allot Shares and Disapply Pre-Emption Rights

The Board announces that a circular (the "Circular") proposing the renewal of the authority of the Company to allot ordinary shares (the "Shares") and disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the same and Notice of General Meeting (the "Proposal") will be posted to shareholders on 11 August 2021.

At the Company's 2020 AGM, shareholders approved the renewal of the authority to issue up to 10 per cent. of the then issued share capital (the "Authority to Allot") on a non-pre-emptive basis (the "Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights"). As at 5 August 2021, 19,439,440, Shares in aggregate have been issued by the Company since the 2020 AGM. As a result, the remaining authority to allot Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis stands at 9,563,500 Shares, representing 3.07 per cent. of the issued share capital. The Board believes that were the current rate of Share issuances to continue, the remaining Authority to Allot and Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights will be exhausted some time in advance of the Company's 2021 AGM. Therefore, the renewal of the authority and the disapplication of pre-emption rights is likely to be required in order for the Company to maintain its active premium management policy. The Board is therefore seeking to renew the Authority to Allot and the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights to enable the Company to allot up to 10 per cent. of the Shares in issue as at 11 August 2021 on a non-pre-emptive basis, in addition to the unused part of the authority granted at the Company's 2020 AGM.

The General Meeting to renew the Authority to Allot and the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights will be held at 4 Cannon Street, London EC4M 5AB on 15 September 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Expected Timetable

2021 Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 10:30 a.m. on 13 September General Meeting to approve the Proposal 10:30 a.m. on 15 September

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on 11 August 2021 and will shortly thereafter be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Circular will also then be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given in the Circular.

