Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
05.08.21
09:20 Uhr
0,410 Euro
+0,001
+0,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4230,43419:45
0,4260,43319:44
PR Newswire
05.08.2021 | 17:52
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 5

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Tim Weller, Aimie Chapple, Chris Baker, Claire Chapman, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Katja Hall, Joseph Murphy, Lyndsay Browne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer
Aimie Chapple - Executive Officer
Chris Baker - Executive Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Katja Hall - Chief Corporate Affairs & Marketing Officer
Joseph Murphy - Employee Director
Lyndsay Browne - Employee Director

b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497

Tim Weller - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497

Aimie Chapple - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 494

Chris Baker - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 494

Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 494

Will Serle - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497

Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497

Katja Hall - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497

Joseph Murphy - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497

Lyndsay Browne - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3481 497
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
5458 Ordinary shares

£0.3481
e)Date of the transaction
2021-08-04
10:12 UTC
f)Place of the transactionXLON
CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.