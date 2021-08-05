- (PLX AI) - Hellofresh Q2 earnings beat consensus on strong revenue growth, but the full-year EBITDA margin outlook is cut because of higher costs.
- • Q2 revenue EUR 1,555 million vs. estimate EUR 1,410 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 158 million vs. estimate EUR 117 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 45-55%, up from 35-45% previously
- • New Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin between 8.25% and 10.25% compared to previously between 10% and 12%
- • Hellofresh accelerating the ramp-up of its production capacity and therefore planning higher than initially anticipated fulfillment expenses in 2021, primarily due to initially lower productivity and underutilization in new production sites
- • In addition, the Company is further accelerating the growth of key functions, especially of its technology and data teams
- • Says this continued investment into the Company's infrastructure and platform is an important component to achieve its midterm growth ambition
