Ortho Spine Partners: Surgio Health Secures Contract Award With Premier, a Leading Group Purchasing Organization

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Surgio Health, a surgical logistics management platform developed to optimize patient safety through real-time management of surgical assets and improved process and interdepartmental workflow, announces that it has received a systemwide contract with Premier Inc., a market-leading group purchasing organization (GPO). Effective June 1, the new contract award allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Surgio suite of healthcare solutions.

"The partnership with Premier - whose membership unites more than 4,100 hospital and health systems in the U.S. and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations - is a strong testimony and confirmation of the unique value Surgio provides and will further accelerate our rapidly expanding share of the surgical instrument tracking and optimization market," said Chris J. Stewart, President and CEO of Surgio Health.

Surgio is a cloud-based, surgical logistics management platform for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical device manufacturers. The software platform is specifically designed to assist in providing best-in-class asset and workflow tracking technology & analytics that drives alignment between the OR, sterile processing department (SPD), surgeons, and vendors to create an optimal OR environment. Each solution is intentionally built with a focus on outcomes: lowering costs, mitigating risk, improving efficiencies, and maximizing the quality of patient care.

About Surgio Health

Surgio Health is a surgical logistics technology partner for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical device manufacturers. We deliver an innovative suite of solutions which drive alignment between OR, sterile processing department (SPD), surgeons and vendors to lower costs, mitigate risk, and improve efficiencies. Our surgical instrument asset tracking, bill only requisition and hospital LMS education solutions are HIPAA-compliant, EHR and ERP integrated. www.surgio.com

