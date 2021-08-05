Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
05.08.2021
Linkfire Expands Agreement with Global Tech Company

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire A/S has today signed a new agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a new integration with Linkfire and the global Apple Music for Artists service. The agreement is for two years.

Traffic partnerships are a key part of Linkfire's business model, driving monetizable consumer traffic through Linkfire's services. Partnerships are also a key driver in developing Linkfire's technology and client offering, creating an even better platform for all our users and partners.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S
Linkfire is the world's leading Saas marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has 68 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles and Lisbon. Linkfire is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: linkfire.com

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest
Telephone: +46 739 496 250
E-mail: john.edgren@aktieinvest.se

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-08-05 19:30 CEST.

Attachments

Linkfire expands agreement with global tech company

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658589/Linkfire-Expands-Agreement-with-Global-Tech-Company

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
