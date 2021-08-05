

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market finished higher again on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session after bouncing back and forth cross the unchanged line before finally ending in the green.



The SMI has now finished higher in six of the last seven trading days, climbing almost 180 points or 1.5 percent in that span.



The firm finish was in line with most of the rest of the European markets, which saw modest upside amid mostly higher trade.



For the day, the index rose 21.08 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 12,199.82 after trading between 12,167.24 and 12,211.63.



Among the actives, Roche Holding jumped 1.17 percent, while Swisscom climbed 1.06 percent, Credit Suisse advanced 1.00 percent, Swiss Re added 0.90 percent, The Swatch Group gained 0.88 percent, Adecco shed 0.79 percent, Zurich Insurance improved 0.70 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe rose 0.43 percent, Swiss Life perked 0.42 percent, UBS collected 0.36 percent, Compagnie Financiere Richemont slid 0.35 percent and Novartis eased 0.06 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

