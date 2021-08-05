Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSXV: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.001. The quarterly dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2021. This dividend is a "non-eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Auto provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.

