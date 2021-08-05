

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S administration on Wednesday announced that all foreign visitors coming to the country must have received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This move is part of the country's plan to lift the travel restrictions for foreign citizens coming into the country.



The administration, however, declined to give a timeline as to when the travel restrictions will be lifted even as interagency working groups study and analyze as to when travel can be brought back to the pre-covid times.



In the near future, all foreign citizens coming to the United States, with limited exclusions, must be completely vaccinated to enter the country.



As of now, the U.S Government has in place, stringent restrictions on entry into the U.S, given the fast-spreading Delta variant.



According to the travel rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the U.S.



All travelers, in spite of their vaccination status, must show a negative COVID-19 certificate, taken within three days of travel. The U.S administration is under pressure to remove some of the travel restrictions from the airline industry, affected people and families who have been separated for a long time.



