- (PLX AI) - Galapagos half year revenue EUR 277.2 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million.
- • Half year net income EUR -55 million vs. estimate EUR -51 million
|50,93
|51,52
|22:04
|51,00
|51,40
|21:54
|Galapagos Half Year EBIT EUR -97.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR -102 Million
|Galapagos NV: Galapagos reports H1 financial results with refocused pipeline and operational progress
|First half-year
2021
financial results:
Group revenues and other income of €277.2
millionOperating loss of €97.6
millionNet loss of €55.0
millionCash and current...
|GALAPAGOS NV - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|21.07.
|Hedge Funds Are Buying Galapagos NV (GLPG)
|15.07.
|Here's Why Galapagos Stock Is Falling Today
|Kurs
|%
|GALAPAGOS NV
|51,40
|-1,10 %