- (PLX AI) - Expedia Q2 operating income USD -132 million.
- • Q2 revenue USD 2,111 million vs. estimate USD 2,000 million
- • Q2 gross bookings USD 20,815 million
- • Q2 adjusted net income USD -169 million vs. estimate USD -103 million
- • Q2 net income USD -301 million vs. estimate USD -181 million
- • Unfortunately, the road to full travel recovery remains bumpy until more of the world is vaccinated, CEO says
- • Strength has continued into Q3, but recent Covid variant news around the world continues to create uncertainty in the travel industry: CEO
