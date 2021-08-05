

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):



-Earnings: -$301 million in Q2 vs. -$753 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.02 in Q2 vs. -$5.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$169 million or -$1.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.65 per share -Revenue: $2.11 billion in Q2 vs. $0.57 billion in the same period last year.



