

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK):



-Earnings: $12.30 million in Q3 vs. -$5.47 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.37 in Q3 vs. -$0.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.24 million or $1.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.01 per share -Revenue: $57.86 million in Q3 vs. $14.72 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RCI HOSPITALITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de