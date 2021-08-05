

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):



-Earnings: -$14 million in Q4 vs. -$397 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. -$0.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $94 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $2.49 billion in Q4 vs. $1.92 billion in the same period last year.



