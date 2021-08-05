

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $28 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $383 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 157.5% to $3.09 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $383 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q2): $3.09 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de