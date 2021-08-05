

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):



-Earnings: $17.9M in Q2 vs. -$12.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.50 in Q2 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.2 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $463.6 million in Q2 vs. $328.3M in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.775 to $1.825 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MANITOWOC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de