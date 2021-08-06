

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $19.0 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $90.0 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $86.6 million or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $327.8 million from $277.6 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $86.6 Mln. vs. $43.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.18 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q4): $327.8 Mln vs. $277.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $355 - $385 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYNAPTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de