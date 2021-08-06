

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $20 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.31 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de