Reachdesk, the leading global direct mail and corporate gifting company, has announced its expansion to Australia and New Zealand following continued growth in Europe and the US. This is a major move for Reachdesk on its mission to help B2B companies deliver moments that matter at scale, globally.

With offices in New York, London and Lisbon, Reachdesk empowers businesses to build deeper connections through direct mail and corporate gifting, while driving results and ROI. The company powers revenue generating direct mail and corporate gifting campaigns for some of the world's leading brands, including ZoomInfo, Hootsuite, Sendbird and Zscaler.

"This is a huge milestone in our global expansion plan. After seeing over 900% growth in Europe and US over the past few years, we're thrilled to grow our presence in an exciting new territory. We're already working with customers and local partners in the ANZ region while growing our world-class team in Australia and New Zealand." said CEO Temy Mancusi-Ungaro.

With a warehouse in Australia, a growing number of local partners on its marketplace, and dedicated customer service teams, Reachdesk is servicing clients in Australia and New Zealand to deliver moments that matter at scale globally.

Reachdesk was founded in 2018 and in 2020 raised $6 million in funding and is recognized as one of the top 5 fastest-growing companies on G2 Crowd. The business is focused on investing in their customers and people, as well as expanding further around the globe, with a large focus on the US.

Reachdesk: www.reachdesk.com

Learn more about Direct Mail and Corporate Gifting: https://go.reachdesk.com/direct-mail-and-corporate-gifting-guide

Reachdesk in real life: https://www.reachdesk.com/case-studies

About Reachdesk

Reachdesk enables B2B companies to deliver moments that matter at scale, globally, throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Through Reachdesk companies can deliver gifts and direct mail that build deeper connections with customers, prospects and employees at the click of a button. Our integrations to your tech stack power a clear and quantifiable ROI; the direct channel is no longer a guessing game.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005863/en/

Contacts:

Christy Steward

Christy@reachdesk.com