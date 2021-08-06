

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 5.1 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 260,285 yen.



That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and down sharply from the 11.6 percent spike in May.



On a monthly basis, household spending sank 3.2 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent after slipping 2.1 percent in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 904,078 yen, down 11.5 percent on year.



