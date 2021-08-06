Repute PR: NRIA Breaks Ground on Upscale Residential Rental Community in West New York. Political Leaders Praise Project Which Will Bring Jobs, Parking

The Grand and The Metro, sister residential towers, will create WNY's first parking garage, which will be open to the public.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, is excited to announce that work on The Grand, one-half of their newest residential rental community in West New York, has officially begun. A groundbreaking celebration was held on August 2 at the future site of The Grand, to be built at 51st Street. The Grand's sister tower, The Metro, is to be located at 52nd Street and will break ground at a later date.

The two 14-story towers will give West New York its first-ever parking garage, the result of a historic partnership between NRIA and the town.

Rendering of NRIA's The Grand and The Metro, 508 51st Street and 511-513 52nd Street, West New York, New Jersey, as the buildings will appear upon completion

"On the campaign trail two years ago, the number one issue was lack of parking in this municipality," said West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez at the groundbreaking. "We are the most densely populated place in the nation, which translates into lack of parking. We are delighted with what is happening here. This is a perfect example of a public-private partnership working for the betterment of the people who live here."

"This is a great day for West New York," said Congressman Albio Sires, also in attendance. "I am proud that this vision (for additional parking) that we had years ago has come to fruition..."

Accessible to both the development's residents and the surrounding city dwellers, 60% of the 495 parking spaces in the towers' parking garage aim to benefit the greater community of West New York.

The Grand and The Metro's two 156-units buildings will be located in the heart of the town, which is along New Jersey's famed Gold Coast.

With NRIA's investment in West New York, Mayor Rodriguez sees the spark of a socio-economic renaissance for the town.

"This is a project that will benefit the entire community," he said, "and we are very excited for that...It is one of the most important potential economic multipliers of this area."

United States Senator Bob Menendez agrees, calling The Grand and The Metro "ambitious, forward-thinking housing developments" that will surely continue West New York's renaissance.

"This apartment complex is exactly what I mean when I talk about transit-oriented development," he said in a statement. "I congratulate all involved in making this groundbreaking possible."

Both The Grand and The Metro will provide residents with high-end amenities, including a gym, lounge, and green roof with a walking deck. The rooftop will be designed as a relaxation and entertainment area, with patio seating and barbecue grills.

In addition, a business center with a high-speed printer and other work-at-home essentials will be available on-site to residents.

Richard Stabile, NRIA's senior vice president of new acquisitions, anticipates The Grand and The Metro will be an attractive sell to potential renters, with restaurants, stores, and entertainment all within walking distance.

More and more people are choosing to rent their homes and not buy them, said Stabile at the event. He explained that NRIA chose to build apartments because of these post-pandemic changes. West New York proved a perfect fit for their new construction, he said, because of its easy access to both Manhattan and public transportation.

"I know this building will be filled very very quickly because of the access you have to the light rail," added Congressman Sires, who also lauded NRIA's contribution to the economy of West New York.

"The other important factor is the number of jobs that (this project) creates for the community," he said."..And where do you think they will get those jobs? They will get them from this community."

Construction on The Grand and The Metro is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

About NRIA

With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.

For more information about The Grand, The Metro, and NRIA, visit www.nria.net .

Contact information:

Dawn Nixon

ReputePR

484-903-8764

dawn@reputepr.com

SOURCE: Repute PR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658661/NRIA-Breaks-Ground-on-Upscale-Residential-Rental-Community-in-West-New-York-Political-Leaders-Praise-Project-Which-Will-Bring-Jobs-Parking