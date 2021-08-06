Evereden Products Now Available Locally Through Cult Beauty UK

Beloved By Mom And Baby, The Availability of 10 SKUs Brings Accessibility and Efficacy to Modern Families

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evereden, the purveyor of clean, safe, and natural skincare for mother and child, today announces an exclusive retail partnership with Cult Beauty UK through the end of 2021, marking Evereden's premier entry in the United Kingdom. Beyond distribution and accessibility, Evereden at Cult Beauty will provide residents of the UK with doubled expertise: Evereden's products are made by Moms in Medicine, and Cult Beauty employs a world-class expert panel that evaluates products for efficiency, efficacy, and stand-alone brilliance. Together, Evereden and Cult Beauty will satisfy a growing demand-by women during pregnancy and post-partum, and for children from newborn stages and beyond-for elevated, everyday essentials.

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Kimberley Ho and a team of accredited dermatologists, Evereden develops research-backed, plant-based skin- and body- formulas for modern families. Placing a strong emphasis on the integration of nourishing ingredients more akin to those found in luxury facial skincare, Evereden products are formulated with gold-standard ingredients with compelling scientific literature such as cold-processed sun?ower seed oil, grapeseed oil, marula and rosehip oils. In recognition of its product safety and efficacy, Evereden was listed among the "Best Skin Care for Kids 2021" by Parents Magazine and featured in Cosmopolitan, Vogue and Glamour for its best-selling products for pregnant and postpartum women.

"Evereden's philosophy is universal: that everything that touches your family's skin has the potential to create a lasting impact on its health," said Kimberly Ho, CEO, Evereden. "There's no such thing as being too safe, exacting or thoughtful when it comes to ensuring the healthiest futures for you and your family, and our brethren in Britain share this value. We could not be more excited to join the Cult Beauty family and receive their stamp of approval as a key brand in the growing and increasingly important category of family skincare."

The destination for the very best in beauty, Cult Beauty's world-class experts hand select each brand for its efficiency and stand-alone brilliance. The Evereden collection at Cult Beauty UK includes:

Products for Pregnant and Postpartum Women:

Golden Belly Serum : Evereden's #1 bestseller, made from 11 nutrient-rich botanical actives, including Marula, Rosehip and Centella Asiatica, for a multi-reparative treatment to help skin regain comfort, elasticity, and glow (£33)

Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream : An intensely hydrating cream of 12 nutrient-dense ingredients with powerful peptides to soothe and relieve itchiness, rebuild collagen, and improve skin elasticity (£40)

All-In-One Balm : Five organic oils work in harmony to address an array of skin issues: chafed nipples, chapped lips, dry hands, scars, and cuts. An ideal replacement for petrolatum-based products (£20)

Soothing Belly Mask : This luxurious pregnancy sheet mask drenches delicate skin with a concentrated serum formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients, including moisturizing organic oils and collagen (£11)

Products for baby and child:

Nourishing Baby Face Cream : Evereden's #1 bestseller for baby, superfood oils nourish and soothe commonly dry, aggravated skin on baby's face (£28)

Soothing Baby Massage Oil: Made with five all-natural and organic superfood oils, this lightweight blend works in synergy to lock in moisture and comfort skin. Available in lightly-scented Cotton Dew or Fragrance Free (£21)

Soothing Diaper Rash Cream : A zinc oxide-based cream forms a protective layer on baby's skin, while plant-derived ingredients, such as sunflower seed and coconut oils, work to soothe irritation (£18)

Baby Moisturizing Lotion Fragrance-Free : 2% colloidal oatmeal and naturally-derived oils nourish skin and provide long-lasting hydration (£18)

Baby Shampoo and Body Wash : Non-drying plant-based ingredients strengthen, soften, and soothe delicate skin while gently cleansing (£16)

Foaming Baby Shampoo and Wash : Oat amino acids function as an ultra-gentle yet efficacious surfactant to cleanse, while coconut juice and coconut water hydrate and calm skin. (£16)

Baby Lip Balm : 7 botanical oils effectively soothe and moisturize dry lips and the skin around mouth. Creamy texture makes it easy to glide on baby's lips. (£9)

Beyond the initial offering, the Evereden assortment at Cult Beauty UK will expand and develop to address the evolving needs of women and their families. With this retail partnership, Evereden and Cult Beauty are committed to exceeding consumer expectations for product safety and efficacy, accessibility, and unparalleled formulaic standards and expertise.

