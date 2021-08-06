- (PLX AI) - Qt Group Q2 EPS EUR 0.34.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|120,00
|121,40
|07:05
|120,20
|121,00
|07:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Qt Group Q2 EBIT EUR 10.634 Million
|(PLX AI) - Qt Group Q2 EPS EUR 0.34.
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|QT GROUP: Half-Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2021
|29.07.
|Positive result warning: Qt Group Plc raises its net sales outlook
|23.07.
|Nasdaq Announces Semi-Annual changes to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index: Qt Group will be added, Neles will be removed
|Helsinki, July 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25),
which will become effective at market...
► Artikel lesen
|14.06.
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: QT GROUP OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
|EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 14, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 175736)
QT GROUP OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
A total of 157,729 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 15, 2021.
Identifiers...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|QT GROUP OYJ
|120,20
|+0,67 %