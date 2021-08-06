

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 increased to 282.8 million euros from 111.9 million euros last year, driven by a favorable product mix and a high proportion of recurring revenue, as well as low selling and marketing expenses. Earnings per share increased to 2.04 euros from 0.77 euros in the previous year.



Revenue was 1.20 billion euros up 23.8% from last year. Revenue, adjusted for currency effects, was up 27.6%.



The company has raised its targets for the current fiscal year 2020/21, due to the positive development of business.



Revenue is expected to exceed the previous target of around 1.6 billion euros, compared to 1.34 billion euros reported last year.



The EBIT margin is expected to significantly exceed the previous target of around 20%in fiscal year 2020/21 compared to the prior year of 13.3%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

