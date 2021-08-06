DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.5962 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158247 CODE: BRZ ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ Sequence No.: 119354 EQS News ID: 1224583 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 06, 2021 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)